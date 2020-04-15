Volgers van ‘Temptation Island’-Megan verbaasd over transformatie: “Wat is er met háár gebeurd?” TDS

15 april 2020

09u55

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz De volgers van Megan Desaever (20), bekend van ‘Temptation Island 2018', reageren verbaasd op haar uiterlijk. De Oostendse trok De volgers van Megan Desaever (20), bekend van ‘Temptation Island 2018', reageren verbaasd op haar uiterlijk. De Oostendse trok eerder al naar Turkije om zich een compleet nieuw gebit aan te meten , en besloot een tijdje geleden klaarblijkelijk opnieuw om onder het mes te gaan. Op Instagram pakt Megan dit keer uit met nieuwe fillers in haar lippen.

In het verleden werd al duidelijk dat de dames die deelnemen aan ‘Temptation Island’ niet vies zijn van wat plastische chirurgie of andere ingrepen aan hun uiterlijk. Denk maar aan Pommeline of Rosanna. Megan deed met haar vriend Kevin mee aan ‘Temptation Island’, maar door haar bewogen deelname kwam ze als vrijgezel weer thuis en kreeg haar zelfvertrouwen een enorme boost. Dat heeft zich inmiddels vertaald in uitdagendere looks: Megan profileert zich steeds meer als rasechte bikinibabe en deinst er ook niet voor terug om cosmetische ingrepen uit te laten voeren om dat doel te bereiken.

Ze liet na haar deelname aan ‘de ultieme relatietest’ al fillers injecteren in haar lippen en liet ook haar borsten niet veel later onder handen nemen. Vervolgens besloot ze naar Turkije te trekken voor een compleet nieuw gebit. Dat was nog niet voldoende, zo blijkt nu: op Instagram blijkt namelijk dat Megan haar lippen alweer heeft laten opvullen voor een vollere look.

Megan ziet er nu compleet anders uit dan haar volgers gewend zijn, zo reageren zij. Toch zijn de reacties opvallend positief: het regent complimentjes als “Wat is er met haar gebeurd? Zo mooi geworden!”, “Wow! Ziet er heel natuurlijk uit”, en “Je bent er enkel mooier op geworden, Megan.”

