Vlaamse ontwerper dingt mee naar 1 miljoen dollar in nieuwe variant ‘Project Runway’ met Heidi Klum LOV

26 februari 2020

08u00 0 Showbizz Voor wie Heidi Klum en kompaan Tim Gunn gemist hebben op hun scherm, is er goed nieuws. Nadat de twee in 2018 de handdoek in de ring gooiden bij het realityprogramma ‘Project Runway’, maken ze nu hun terugkeer via Amazon met ‘Making the Cut’. Opvallend: er doet ook een Vlaming aan mee.

‘Project Runway’ ging al jaren op zoek naar nieuw talent in de mode. Hoewel de vaste gezichten Heidi Klum en Tim Gunn ermee stopten in 2018, ging de show er gewoon mee door. De voormalige hosts zorgen nu voor concurrentie, want voor streamingservice Amazon Prime maakten ze ‘Making The Cut’. Het principe is hetzelfde, maar het programma verlegt de focus naar internationale kandidaten en wil ook inzetten op ondernemerschap. Er is dan ook een geldprijs van 1 miljoen dollar voor de grote winnaar én de kans om een exclusieve kledinglijn voor Amazon te ontwerpen.

Opvallend in de trailer: er is ook een Vlaams gezicht te zien. De 25-jarige Sander Bos, die zijn eigen kledingmerk heeft, zal samen met elf andere ontwerpers van over de hele wereld meedingen naar de grote prijs. De Hasselaar mag in het programma zijn ontwerpen voorstellen aan onder andere Heidi Klum, Nicole Richie en Chiara Ferragni, en daarvoor reizen hij en de andere kandidaten onder andere naar New York, Parijs en Tokio.

Vanaf 27 maart zijn er elke week twee afleveringen te bekijken via Amazon Prime, met de seizoensfinale op 24 april.