Vlaamse Noor Chaltin loopt mee voor Christian Dior tijdens Paris Fashion Week MVO

22 januari 2019

06u55 0 Showbizz De Haute Couture Fashion Week is volop aan de gang in Parijs, en daar horen natuurlijk veel modeshows bij. Voor Christian Dior liep er ook een Vlaamse mee, de Maaseikse Noor Chaltin.

De show van ontwerpster Maria Grazia Chiuri in Musée Rodin stond helemaal in het teken van circus en acrobaten. De modellen liepen door de stuntmannen heen. Ook de 17-jarige Noor Chaltin uit Maaseik mocht erbij zijn. Zij droeg een lange jurk, met zwarte en nude-tinten, glitterende laarzen en een kapje over haar hoofd.

Noor werkte ook al voor grote merken als Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana en Burberry.