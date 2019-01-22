Vlaamse Noor (17) loopt mee voor Christian Dior tijdens Paris Fashion Week MVO

06u55 0 Showbizz De Haute Couture Fashion Week is volop aan de gang in Parijs, en daar horen natuurlijk veel modeshows bij. Voor Christian Dior liep er ook een Vlaams model mee, de Maaseikse Noor Chaltin.

De show van ontwerpster Maria Grazia Chiuri in Musée Rodin stond helemaal in het teken van circus en acrobaten. De modellen liepen door de stuntmannen heen. Ook de 17-jarige Noor Chaltin uit Maaseik mocht erbij zijn. Zij droeg een lange jurk, glitterende laarzen en een kapje over haar hoofd.

Het model is intussen al een ‘oude’ rot in het vak: ze werd al op haar twaalfde ontdekt. Ze weet als geen ander hoe druk de modeweken zijn: “Van de ene casting naar de andere. Van de ene show naar de andere. Met de taxi, metro, te voet...”, vertelde ze aan Het Belang van Limburg. Noor werkte ook al voor grote merken als Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana en Burberry.