Vijf momenten die ons doen geloven dat Meghan Markle zelf haar Instagram beheert

09 juli 2019

17u39 1 royalty Vanaf het moment dat Meghan Markle officieel voor prins Harry koos, moest ze niet alleen haar carrière als actrice stopzetten, ook haar persoonlijke profiel op Instagram moest er aan geloven. Toch zijn er heel wat aanwijzingen waardoor het lijkt dat ‘Meg’ de officiële pagina van haar en Harry beheert.

1. Grammatica

Brits Engels en Amerikaans Engels lijken sterk op elkaar, maar toch zijn er wat grammaticale verschillen. De schrijfwijze van bepaalde woorden is bijvoorbeeld weleens anders. Bij een foto die Meghan en Harry plaatsten, werd er gesproken van een “organization” in plaats van een “organisation.” Dat eerste is de Amerikaanse variant van het woord. Daarnaast hadden ze het over “diapers” en niet “nappies” wanneer het over luiers ging.

2. Moederdag

Op moederdag plaatste het officiële account een foto van Meghan en Archie. Daarbij werd geschreven dat het die dag Moederdag was in “de VS, Canada, Australië, Nieuw-Zeeland, Zuid-Afrika, Kenia, Japan en verschillende Europese landen.” Het is volgens ons geen toeval dat ze eerst de Verenigde Staten en Canada noemt. Meghan is namelijk zelf Amerikaanse en woonde een tijd lang in Canada omdat de serie ‘Suits’ er werd opgenomen.

3. Emoji’s

Instagram-accounts van de royals maken zo goed als nooit gebruik van emoji’s, terwijl het account van Meghan en Harry erin grossiert. De twee gebruikten bijvoorbeeld een ballonnetje om de verjaardag van Harrys oma te vieren. Toen Meghan nog geen prinses was, gebruikte ze ook aan de lopende band emoji’s op haar persoonlijke pagina. Het zou dus goed kunnen dat Meghan de persoon achter de nieuwe trend van emoji-gebruik bij koninklijke accounts zit.

4. Kusjes

Toen William en Kate’s dochter prinses Charlotte jarig was, eerden haar ouders haar met een post op hun Instagram-account. Harry en Meghan reageerden onder de foto. “Van harte, Charlotte”, schreven ze. Ook hier werden er emoji’s gebruikt, maar nog opvallender is het gebruik van de “xo” na hun namen. Het is namelijk typisch Amerikaans om zowel een x als een o te plaatsen, in plaats van twee keer x.

5. Goede doelen

Net voor Archie geboren werd, riep het koppel op om geen cadeaus op te sturen, maar een donatie te doen aan een goed doel. Het lieve gebaar was opvallend, maar ook het feit dat ze over dollars en ponden spraken. “Of je nu vijf dollar of duizend pond hebt gestort, je hebt je steentje bijgedragen”, zeiden ze. Aangezien er eerst over dollars wordt gesproken, denken fans dat Meghan achter het onderschrift zit.