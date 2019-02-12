VIDEO. Wauw, zo danste Hanne Decoutere de balkonscène uit ‘Romeo & Julia’ KD

21u55 2 Showbizz Een klein jaar geleden begon VRT-journaalanker Hanne Decoutere aan een groot avontuur. Ze wou haar meisjesdroom waarmaken: als prima ballerina optreden met een gerenommeerd balletensemble. Vanavond ging die droom in première in het Concertgebouw in Brugge. Hanne danste er samen met haar danspartner Gabor Kapin de balkonscène uit Romeo en Julia in de choreografie van Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. Heel wat VRT-gezichten zaten op de eerste rij bij de vertoning.

Het dansgala is de apotheose van de zesdelige reeks Hanne danst. Daarin volgen we het traject dat Hanne het voorbije jaar heeft afgelegd en gidst zij ons doorheen de wereld van het ballet. Volgende week dinsdag zendt Canvas het zesde deel van de reeks uit om 21.25 uur. Canvas liet op sociale media al weten dat Hanne de voorstelling op pointes danste en het geheel tot een goed einde bracht. “Haar droom om ooit ballerina te worden, is vanavond is vervulling gegaan", aldus de zender.



Sneak peek van de generale repetitie van #HanneDanst 👀 @HanneDecoutere pic.twitter.com/PS7GrwUUfc Canvas(@ canvastv) link

Op de voorstelling zelf waren heel wat VRT-gezichten aanwezig. Wim De Vilder liet op sociale media weten dat hij op de eerste rij zat en ook Radio 2-‘Madammen’ Anja Daems en Cathérine Vandoorne waren van de partij. Net als ‘Slimste Mens’ Xavier Taveirne en presentator Thomas Vanderveken. Balletdanser Wim Vanlessen kon natuurlijk ook niet ontbreken.

wenst collega @hannedecoutere alle succes van de wereld straks! Apotheose van #Hannedanst in @Concertgebouwbr in Brugge. Will be there!! pic.twitter.com/ClxO1UyDMO Wim De Vilder(@ WimDeVilder) link

Hanne on point(es) #HanneDanst pic.twitter.com/NoZgIPsez2 Xavier Taveirne(@ ksavjee) link