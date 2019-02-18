VIDEO. ‘Temptation Alex’ mept eeuwige rivaal Niels tegen het canvas SD

18 februari 2019

11u57 1 Showbizz Het werd aangekondigd als ‘de ultieme reality-battle’. ‘Temptation Island’-verleider Alex Maas (27) zou het in een boksmatch opnemen tegen zijn eeuwige vijand Niels van der Zanden (28). Ook verleidster Zwanetta trok de bokshandschoenen aan tegen de Nederlandse programmamaakster Ouassima. Beide verleiders konden hun wedstrijd winnen.

Al tijdens ‘Temptation Island’ konden Alex Maas en Niels van der Zanden elkaar niet luchten of zien. Niet verwonderlijk, aangezien de verleider beloofde om vieze dingen te doen met Niels’ meisje Rosanna en daar effectief ook in slaagde. Ook in ‘Temptation Island VIPS’ waagde hij een poging om de twee uit elkaar te halen. Hoewel Rosanna en Niels een koppel bleven en ondertussen zelfs verloofd zijn, weerhield dat de twee jongens er niet van om regelmatig naar elkaar uit te halen, ook letterlijk. Deze deelname aan ‘Boxing Influencers’ - de Nederlandse versie van ‘Boxing Stars’ - zou hun vete eindelijk beslechten.

De twee spierbundels gingen er stevig tegenaan, maar in drie rondes bleek het pleit beslecht. Alex sloeg Niels tegen de grond, waarna de scheidsrechter de partij afblies. Niels reageerde later op Instagram: “Het is jammer, niet de winst, maar ik had wel het publiek mee. Thanks voor de support en de lieve berichtjes. ❤🙏 Ik heb mijn best gedaan. Het was mijn tactiek om het gevecht in de tweede of derde ronde over te nemen maar helaas is dat niet gelukt. Voor de paar maanden training en het grote verschil in lichaamsgewicht vind ik dat ik wel m’n mannetje heb kunnen staan. Ik heb het tenminste geprobeerd als een strijder. 🔥 Love voor jullie. 🙏”. Ook Rosanna bleef achter haar man staan en postte een foto van hen samen op Instagram: “Ik ben SUPER trots op jou, schatje! Voor mij ben je altijd een winnaar! Ik hou van jou @nielsvanderzanden ❤️”.

Controverse

Ook verleidster Zwanetta uit het voorbije ‘Temptation Island’-seizoen mocht de ring inkruipen. Zij nam het op tegen de Nederlandse dj en reporter Ouassima. Zwanetta kwam als overwinnaar uit de bus, maar dat zorgde voor heel wat ongeloof bij haar tegenstandster. Na de wedstrijd vertelde Ouassima aan de website FunX: “Na elke ronde dacht ik, deze ronde heb ik gewoon. Zeker de eerste twee rondes. Dus na afloop dacht ik: ik heb deze partij gewonnen, maar ineens werd Zwanetta’s naam omgeroepen.” Omdat de reporter zo overtuigd was van haar gelijk, ging ze verhaal halen bij de scheidsrechter. Volgens Ouassima vertelde hij haar dat er een fout was gemaakt, maar dat hij er verder niets over kwijt kon. “Hij zei: ‘Ouassima, ik mag het eigenlijk niet zeggen, maar jij hebt eigenlijk echt gewonnen’. Ik dacht: hoe kan dit nou? Als zij gewoon de overhand had en terecht had gewonnen, zou ik met opgeheven hoofd denken: terecht, jammer, ik heb mijn best gedaan. Maar nee, niet op deze manier. Het wordt vervolgd. [...] Ik word hier zo snel mogelijk over ingelicht. Dit is heel erg zuur.” Zwanetta laat het in ieder geval niet aan haar hart komen en viert de overwinning op haar Instagrampagina: “The Girl won! En eerlijk ook!”