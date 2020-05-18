Victor uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ verlaat ‘zijn’ Arendonk en woont nu samen met Line in Lier TDS

18 mei 2020

13u53

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Het zijn spannende tijden voor Victor en Line uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’, het enige koppel dat tijdens het vierde seizoen samen bleef. De twee hebben de volgende stap gezet in hun relatie en hebben samen een huis gekocht. Opvallend genoeg koos het koppel voor een verhuis naar Lier, wat dus betekent dat Victor ‘zijn’ geliefde Arendonk zal moeten missen.



Victor en Line lieten het vorig jaar al optekenen: ze zijn nog altijd smoorverliefd op elkaar en waren klaar om de rest van hun leven te delen. “De volgende stap is samen een huis kopen”, liet Victor weten in oktober vorig jaar, waarna hij zijn woning in Arendonk te koop zette. Een moeilijke beslissing, gezien Victor is opgegroeid in Arendonk en hij er graag de rest van zijn leven wilde spenderen. Daarom was Line oorspronkelijk ook bij hem ingetrokken.

Toch is hij uiteindelijk ‘geplooid’, zo laat hij weten via Instagram. Hij en Line gingen op zoek naar een woning in de buurt van Berchem en Lier, en in die laatste gemeente lieten ze hun oog vallen op een geschikte woning. Afgelopen weekend pakten de twee hun koffers en trokken ze in hun nieuwe stekje. En dat werd gevierd met een glaasje bubbels en versnaperingen. “Verhuisd, voetjes omhoog”, aldus Victor bij een eerste foto. Al moest het hem duidelijk toch van het hart: de hashtag #arendonkgaikmissen in het bijschrift kon niet ontbreken.

