Verwacht Lil’ Kleine een kindje? “Het is een jongetje!”

TDS

25 december 2018

13u01

De Amsterdamse rapper Lil' Kleine (24) en zijn verloofde Jaimie Vaes (29) zouden volgend jaar een zoontje verwachten. Dat meldt RTL Boulevard. De showbizzrubriek baseert zich op een een filmpje op Instagram dat naderhand weer verwijderd is.

Op de video is te zien hoe Jaimie trots tijdens een diner met vrienden de foto’s van de echo laat zien, waarna de rapper haar stevig vastpakt. Bij het clipje, dat werd gedeeld via Instagram stories, was ook de tekst ‘It’s a boy’ te lezen, schrijft Boulevard.

Ook op Instagramaccounts van andere mensen die op het etentje aanwezig waren is niks te zien. Best Friend Koen Kardashian, aka Koen van Dijk, post wel een foto van zijn goede vriendin met daarbij een emoticon van een glimmende blauwe diamant.

Het filmpje is inmiddels weer verwijderd, maar wordt wel opgepikt door verschillende fans van de Amsterdamse rapper.