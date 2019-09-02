Véronique Leysen is opnieuw zwanger

Dat toonde ze aan met een foto van haar eerste zoontje, Otto (2,5) die onder haar jurk verstopt zit. “Het is nog te vroeg voor paaseieren, waar zoekt hij naar?”, schrijft ze er grappend bij. Op een tweede kiekje toont ze haar zwangerschapsbuikje. Otto gaat vandaag voor het eerst naar school.

De onderneemster heeft het naar eigen zeggen razend druk met haar Maurice-koffiebars en haar eigen knitwear-lijn, die verkocht wordt bij ZEB. “Ik zie hen weinig, zeker in het weekend”, zei ze in augustus nog. “Enkel op maandagavond kan ik bij hen in de ­zetel kruipen, en dan val ik meestal in slaap. (lacht) Gemakkelijk is het niet voor Thomas. Maar hij steunt me.” Maar nu zouden de rollen zich omkeren. “In september gaat Otto naar school en presenteert Thomas 1 jaar gratis. Dan is het aan mij om klaar te staan voor hen.”