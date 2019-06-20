Vermiste kat van Bill Barberis gered door de brandweer MVO

20 juni 2019

17u19 9 Showbizz Het was even schrikken voor de Vlaamse acteur Bill Barberis toen zijn kat Ella vandaag plots in het niets verdween. Hij riep zijn Instagram-volgers op om haar mee te zoeken, maar uiteindelijk waren de brandweermannen van Antwerpen de grote redders van dienst.

“Onze Ella is vermist. Help ons alsjeblieft zoeken”, klonk de boodschap via zijn sociale media. “We missen haar.” De kat werd gevonden, maar op een wel heel onfortuinlijke plaats. Het beestje bleek in een diepe put gevallen te zijn, waar ze niet meer zelfstandig uit kon raken.

Gelukkig was er nog de brandweer van Antwerpen, die door Barberis als ‘helden’ werden omschreven. Eind goed al goed, want ondertussen is Ella weer veilig thuis.

Gaia

Bill is een grote dierenliefhebber en zette zich in het verleden al in voor katten. Hij was ambassadeur voor Gaia tijdens hun campagne om de sterilisatie van katten te promoten, zodat het aantal zwerfkatten naar de toekomst toe afneemt. Samen met de organisatie trok hij rond in de Cat-car, die voor de gelegenheid helemaal was versierd als kat.