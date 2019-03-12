Veerle uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ beviel van Liv: “Ze werd geboren zonder verdoving. Pittig!” IB

12 maart 2019

06u00

Bron: Story 0 Showbizz Ze hadden er in hun Story-column geduldig naar afgeteld, en vorige week was het eindelijk zover: ‘Blind Getrouwd’-koppel Veerle (37) en Nick (32) konden baby Liv in de armen sluiten. Sindsdien zitten ze op een roze wolk: “Dit moet het mooiste gevoel zijn dat er bestaat”, vertelt het koppel in Story.

Liv kondigde zich iets vroeger aan dan gepland. “De onderwaterbevalling waar ik zo naar uitgekeken had, is niet verlopen zoals we gedacht hadden”, vertelt Veerle. “De bevalling is wel begonnen in bad, maar alles verliep moeizamer dan gewenst, dus besliste de gynaecoloog na een uur dat we de bevalling toch op het bed moesten verderzetten.” Veerle had toen ook al enkele zware uren achter de rug. “Op zaterdagvoormiddag trokken we naar het ziekenhuis omdat mijn water deels gebroken was, maar de weeën kwamen maar niet op gang, en dus werden we weer naar huis gestuurd. We zijn gaan wandelen, in de hoop dat het stimulerend zou werken. Zondagmorgen had ik nog steeds geen weeën, waardoor beslist werd om alles in gang te zetten. Pas zondagavond is Liv geboren. Zonder verdoving. Dat was pittig.” Ondertussen vertoeven Veerle en Nick thuis met hun dochter. En die doet het goed. “Liv is een rustige baby, die goed eet en slaapt. Een geluk, zo heb ik zelf tijd om te recupereren”, vertelt Veerle nog.

