Veel verliefde emoji’s: is deze knappe Australische het nieuwe lief van Matthias Schoenaerts? TK

17 juni 2019

10u59

Bron: Daily Mail 9 Showbizz Heeft Matthias Schoenaerts (41) een nieuwe vriendin? Als we de Daily Mail mogen geloven alvast wel. Zij zijn er zeker van dat de ‘knappe Belgische acteur’ samen is met Pia Miller (35), een van de gezichten uit ‘Home and Away’. De twee zouden zelfs al genoten hebben van een romantische vakantie in Griekenland.

‘Onze’ Matthias vinden ze in Groot-Brittannië niet zo heel interessant, maar het feit dat actrice Pia Miller opnieuw de liefde heeft gevonden, vinden ze duidelijk wél groot nieuws. In een artikel gaan ze uitgebreid in op de vakantie die de twee zouden hebben gemaakt naar het Griekse eiland Kastellorizo. Dat leiden ze af uit de Instagrampagina van Pia: zij postte enkele dagen geleden een foto waarbij ze in het water duikt. De account’ __zenith______’, in het echte leven bekend als Matthias Schoenaerts, reageerde vervolgens met ‘Coming sooooon’, gevolgd door een rits emoji’s (waaronder eentje met hartjes in de ogen).

Omgekeerd reageerde ook Pia al op posts van Schoenaerts. Hij zette een zwart-wit foto van zichzelf online, waarop de knappe dame reageerde een aantal sterretjes. Matthias reageerde vervolgens opnieuw met ‘agapi mou’ - Grieks voor ‘mijn liefde’.

Pia Miller is een Australische actrice/model van Chileense afkomst. Ze raakte bekend toen ze deelnam aan het programma ‘Search for a Supermodel’ in 2001. Ze nam later ook acteerlessen en presenteerde enkele programma’s. In 2014 werd ze vast lid van de cast van ‘Home and Away’, waarin ze de rol van Katarina Chapman vertolkt en genomineerd werd voor een Logie Award voor ‘beste nieuwe talent’. De nieuwe vlam van Schoenaerts is overigens nog niet zo lang single: enkele maanden geleden was ze nog verloofd met filmproducent Tyson Mullane.