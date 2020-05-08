Valerie De Booser deelt uitdagende foto en doet monden van volgers openvallen TDS

08 mei 2020

18u03

Bron: Instagram 5 Showbizz Veel volgers die het Instagramaccount van Valerie De Booser (40) hebben bekeken, moeten zich ongetwijfeld in hun drankje verslikt hebben. De ex-vrouw van Koen Wauters deelde via haar profiel een zinnenprikkelende foto, waarmee ze het volgens haar fans nu al zomerzwoel maakt. Er liepen al snel duizenden likes binnen, en dan hebben we het nog niet over de vele reacties.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Valerie De Booser gaat verder met haar leven sinds op 18 januari haar huwelijksbreuk met Koen Wauters (52) werd aangekondigd. Ze heeft inmiddels een nieuwe geliefde: Dirk De Witte, een vastgoedinvesteerder uit Antwerpen, die vier jaar jonger is dan Valerie. “Het is nog pril”, klonk het. Maar meer wil de ex-vrouw van Koen Wauters er niet over kwijt.

Door de coronacrisis zit ook De Booser in haar ‘kot’, en dat begint haar blijkbaar dwars te zitten. Valerie laat via Instagram weten dat ze zich verveelt in haar huis en lijkt als ‘verzetje’ met een foto terug te hinten naar haar ‘wulpse’ verleden. De Booser deed in 2002 namelijk mee als verleidster mee aan ‘Temptation Island’. Haar lichaam was haar grote troef tijdens de relatietest, en dat speelt ze ook vandaag geregeld nog graag uit.

Er kwam meteen een stroom van likes en commentaren op gang. Opvallend genoeg reageert ook haar nieuwe liefde op de uitdagende pose: “Er is nochtans genoeg afwas”, grapt hij in de commentaren. Ook tal van bekende gezichten als Astrid Coppens, Vanessa Hoefkens, Gert Verhulst z’n vrouw Ellen Callebout, Griet Vanhees en model Cesar Casier laten hun goedkeuring blijken. En jawel, zelfs zoontje Nono Wauters reageerde en zag dat het goed was.

LEES OOK:

Valerie De Booser is opnieuw verliefd: “Het is nog pril”

Ook de kinderen van Koen Wauters zitten thuis: “Ze mogen niet 3 weken lang op hun Playstation spelen”