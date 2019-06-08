Usher pakt uit met een wel heel bijzondere tattoo DBJ

08 juni 2019

16u54 0 Showbizz Usher (40) heeft een nieuwe tatoeage. De Amerikaanse superster liet een bijzondere geometrische vorm zetten op de achterkant van zijn schedel.

Yeah! Usher heeft een tattoo. De R&B-ster zocht daarvoor de bekende artiest Dillon Forte op. Het resultaat is een geometrische tekening die stamt uit de tijd van de oude Berbers. Net Noord-Afrikaanse volk markeerde de cruciale punten in de sterrenhemel om zich zo te kunnen oriënteren. Die worden met elkaar verbonden in de tatoeage.

Dillon is geen onbekende want werkte eerder ook samen met onder meer Chris Hemsworth en Kat Van D. Usher was er in een sessie van drie uur van af. Klik naar rechts om alle foto’s te zien.