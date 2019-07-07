Tweede kindje voor Vjeze Fur van Jeugd van Tegenwoordig Redactie

07 juli 2019

14u32

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Freddy ‘Vjeze Fur’ Trathlener (36) is voor de tweede keer vader geworden. De rapper van De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig, die ook bekend is van zijn kookvlogs, plaatste een foto van chocolaatjes met blauwe muisjes op Instagram.

Sinds 2018 is Tratlehner getrouwd met documentairemaakster Elza Jo van Reenen. Ze zijn al veertien jaar samen en waren al de trotse ouders van een zoontje. Op Instagram maakt de artiest bekend weer vader te zijn geworden met een foto van blauwe muisjes.



Het is een succesvol jaar voor Vjeze Fur, ook op werkgebied. Eerder dit jaar stond hij met de Jeugd van Tegenwoordig in een uitverkocht Olympisch Stadion in Amsterdam. Daarnaast mocht hij zijn eigen kookshow maken voor de Nederlandse zender VPRO.