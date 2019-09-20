Zo ziet Ben uit ‘Friends’ er vandaag uit (en hij komt nog altijd op tv) MVO

20 september 2019

19u30 6 TV Dit weekend wordt ‘Friends’ 25 jaar. Dat betekent dat er al héél wat tijd verstreken is sinds de eerste uitzending van de show, en dat alle kinderen die erin voorkwamen ondertussen twintigers of dertigers zijn. Ben, het zoontje van Ross, is groot geworden. Acteur Cole Sprouse (27) viert de verjaardag van de show met een throwback naar zijn kindertijd op de set.

Sprouse brak door als kindacteur in series als ‘Friends’ en ‘The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody’, maar vandaag is hij nog steeds op tv (en trouwens ook op Netflix) te zien. Hij vertolkt namelijk één van de hoofdrollen in de populaire serie ‘Riverdale’. Hij heeft een relatie met zijn tegenspeelster, Lili Reinhart. Verder houdt hij zich bezig met fotografie.

De foto laatste foto waarin hij opduikt staat volledig in het teken van ‘Friends’. Cole nam plaats in één van de bekende zetels uit koffiebar Central Perk. “The One Where Ben Grew Up”, ofwel ‘de aflevering waarin Ben opgroeide’, klinkt het in het onderschrift.