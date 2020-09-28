Zo blikt ‘Riverdale’ kusscènes in tijdens coronacrisis MVO

12u49 0 TV Een tienerserie zonder stomende kusscènes? Dat kan niet. Daarom hebben de makers van ‘Riverdale’ er iets op gevonden. Maar of het ook werkt?

De coronacrisis brengt ook voor de tv-wereld een pak problemen met zich mee. Het is namelijk geen evidentie meer om romantische scènes in te blikken. ‘Riverdale’-acteurs Camila Mendes (26) en KJ Apa (23) mochten het aan den lijve ondervinden. Zij moeten als tv-koppel niet alleen deel uitmaken van elkaars dubbel, maar ze moeten vanaf nu ook een minuut lang hun mond spoelen met ontsmettingsmiddel voor ze aan een kusscène beginnen. “Dit is deel van onze dagelijkse routine, vanaf nu”, aldus Apa op Instagram. Daar deelt hij een video van het vreemde ritueel. Of het spoelen van hun mond ook wel degelijk effectief is tegen het verspreiden van corona, blijft echter de vraag.