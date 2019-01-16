Zita Wauters speelt hoofdrol in internationale kinderserie CD

09u03 0 TV Nog maar 14 jaar oud is Zita Wauters, maar nu al is ze bekend in Nederland en Duitsland. De dochter van Koen Wauters (51) speelt de hoofdrol in de internationale reeks ‘De Dierendetectives’ waarin kinderen speuren naar dierenhelden.

Bij ons is het nog te wachten tot het najaar vooraleer ‘De Dierendetectives’ op Ketnet komt, maar in Nederland en Duitsland loopt de serie al even. Daarin is te zien hoe vijf Belgische, Nederlandse en Duitse online vrienden, die allemaal gek zijn op dieren, uitzoeken of dieren echte helden zijn. Waarom beschermt een kat haar baasje tijdens een aanval van een hond? En is het toeval dat een olifant een jong meisje redt van een aankomende tsunami?

Het vijftal zoekt de reddingsacties van dieren uit. Wat is er exact gebeurd? Wat ging er om in het hoofd van het dier? Elke aflevering begint van ‘De Dierendetectives’ begint in Duitsland. Daar zit Layla. Zij schuimt het internet af op zoek naar informatie over de dieren. De Nederlandse kinderen gaan op pad naar een dierentuin om vragen te stellen aan een verzorger terwijl het Belgische duo de gekste experimenten uitvoert om de heldendaad van het dier te begrijpen.

En dat duo bestaat uit Zita Wauters en Junes Callaert. Voor beiden is het acteren niet helemaal nieuw. Alle twee waren ze eerder al te zien in een Ketnetmusical. Zita was ook al te zien in de film ‘Niet Schieten’ en Junes speelt Tuur in de spektakel-musical ‘40-45'.