Zijn er dit jaar vijf koppels te zien in ‘Temptation’? “Eén koppel is vroeger gestopt” TK

04 januari 2020

17u52 2 TV Temptatioooooon. Het is intussen nog steeds niet duidelijk of het nieuwe seizoen van ‘Temptation Island’ wel effectief uitgezonden zal worden, maar dat weerhoudt de doorgaans goed ingelichte Facebookpagina ‘Team Tempa’ er niet van om druppelgewijs de deelnemende koppels bekend te maken. En dat zouden er dit jaar zelfs vijf in plaats van vier zijn.

Vorige week werden vier koppels bekendgemaakt die dit jaar de ultieme relatietest zouden aangaan. Elke Castro en Arda Türkèr werden als eerste bekendgemaakt door ‘Team Tempa’. Arda is aan de slag als personal trainer bij AlphaCoaching, waar hij een van de twee coaches is. Ze zijn afkomstig uit Limburg. Koppel twee, Melissa en Gianni, hebben hun persoonlijke informatie goed afgeschermd. Ze hebben allebei een profiel op Instagram, maar die zijn gesloten voor het publiek. Op het profiel van Melissa staat wel vermeld dat ze een relatie heeft met Gianni, wat vreemd is gezien de ‘Temptation’-kandidaten hun relatiestatus na de opnames geheim moeten houden tot na de finale van de show. Simone en Zach vormen het derde koppel en zijn beiden afkomstig uit Nederland. Tenslotte zijn er nog Roshina en Karim. Roshina komt uit het Nederlandse Mierlo, en Karim woont in Geldrop. Hij lijkt veel bezig te zijn met fitness.

Iedereen dacht dat de deelnemende koppels daarmee compleet waren, maar dat is volgens Team Tempa niet het geval. Er zou immers een vijfde koppel te zien zijn in het nieuwe seizoen. “Eén koppel is namelijk eerder gestopt”, meldt de Facebookpagina. Dat zou dus betekenen dat het vijfde paar op een later moment ingevallen is, al is niet bekend wie vertrekt en waarom.

Concreet gaat het om het Belgische paar Angela en Chris, die in Antwerpen wonen. De twee zijn duidelijk al lang een paar, want hun gezamenlijke Instagramfoto’s gaan terug tot 2011. De twee zijn gebeten door de dansmicrobe - ze lijken allebei les te geven -, maar hebben meer in hun mars dan dat: volgens haar account is Angela bezig aan haar doctoraat als bioingenieur, en ook Chris is ingenieur, meer bepaald in de ICT-wereld. Hun geheim? “No more drama, only real love”, klinkt het in een van Angela’s posts. Benieuwd of ze dat zullen kunnen volhouden in Thailand.