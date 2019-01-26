Zal hij Australië definitief achterlaten? Boer Jan en Romina lonken naar Vlaanderen

08u21 0 TV Voor wie er nog aan zou twijfelen: de liefde viert hoogtij tussen Romina en Jan uit ‘Boer Zkt. Vrouw’. De twee zijn naar eigen zeggen “voor 100 procent overtuigd van hun relatie”. Toch staat het koppel nog steeds voor een levensveranderende keuze: waar zullen ze hun toekomst doorbrengen? Romina laat uitschijnen dat België het allicht zal halen van Australië.

Half december trok Romina naar Australië om uit te zoeken of het werkte tussen haar en boer Jan. Ze verbleef er vijf weken in New South Wales. “Het was best intensief, want een orkaan blies het grootste deel van het dak van de boerderij weg. Het was dus hard werken”, zegt Romina. “Maar zelfs die mindere momenten hebben we als koppel met glans doorstaan. We merkten dat we echt een team zijn, dat we op elkaar kunnen terugvallen. We zijn nu helemaal zeker van onze relatie”.

Nu is het de beurt aan Jan om zijn geliefde te bezoeken. In maart komt hij voor 10 dagen naar ons land. Ondertussen denken de twee volop na over hun grootse plannen samen. En ook waar ze die zullen gaan uitvoeren. “Alle opties liggen open”, klinkt het. Al doet Romina toch uitschijnen dat een terugkeer naar Vlaanderen de voorkeur lijkt te krijgen. “Nog voor zijn deelname aan Boer zkt vrouw dacht Jan al na over een terugkeer naar België. Omdat hij een goede band heeft met zijn grootouders en hen nu amper ziet”, aldus Romina. “Ook financieel is een leven in Australië niet vanzelfsprekend. In augustus loopt zijn tijdelijk visum af en moet hij weer een smak geld op tafel leggen. En hij vreest dat hij zijn kinderen later down under niet evenveel zal kunnen bieden als in ons land”.

