Wow: ‘The Big Bang Theory’-actrice krijgt tegenspeler die bijna meter groter is MVO

06 februari 2019

18u56 3 TV Een grappig momentje op de set van ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Actrice Melissa Rauch (38), die de rol van Bernadette speelt, scheelt wel héél erg in grootte met gastster Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (71).

Kareem is dan ook een gepensioneerd basketbalspeler, terwijl Melissa bekendstaat om haar eerder kleine gestalte. Waar hij 2m23 lang is, meet zij slechts 1m49. Rauch kan er echter smakelijk om lachen. Ze postte een foto van zichzelf en Kareem op Instagram, waarop de twee op de set van de serie te zien zijn. “Bij deze zou ik graag solliciteren voor het team van de Lakers”, grapt ze. “Ik heb alvast de goedkeuring van mijn persoonlijke coach."

‘The Big Bang Theory’ is één van de populairste sitcoms van het moment. De show is aan het laatste seizoen begonnen en komt binnenkort dus tot een definitief einde. Om dat te vieren hebben verschillende celebs (nog eens) toegezegd om mee te werken aan een aflevering. Naast Kareem Abdul-Jabbar zullen ook Will Wheaton, William Shatner, Joe Manganiello en Kevin Smith te zien zijn.