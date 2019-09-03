Willy Sommers zingt duet met Philippe Geubels in ‘Vandaag’ SDE

03 september 2019

23u08

Bron: Eén 0 TV Opmerkelijk moment in ‘Vandaag’: Willy Sommers (67) klom op het podium met één van zijn grootste fans, Philippe Geubels (38). Samen brachten ze het nummer ‘Als een leeuw in een kooi’.

Willy Sommers mocht in ‘Vandaag’, de talkshow van Eén, komen vertellen over zijn bloeiende carrière. “Ik ben populairder dan ooit, en dat op mijn 67ste", liet Willy optekenen. Bij Danira stelde hij zijn nieuwe album, ‘Sommers of ‘69' voor. Samen met zijn grote fan, Philippe Geubels, kroop hij meteen ook op het podium. Samen zongen ze het nummer ‘Als een leeuw in een kooi’. En Willy keek erg uit naar het optreden, want op zijn Instagram-pagina maakte hij eerder op de avond al reclame voor het optreden.

(Lees verder onder het filmpje.)

Philippe Geubels was trouwens niet toevallig aanwezig bij ‘Vandaag’. De komiek kwam er samen met Jeroom de komische serie ‘GEUB' voorstellen, waarin hij een hoofdrol speelt. En Geubels biechtte op dat hij de stunts die Jeroom voor hem heeft uitgeschreven niet zelf durft uit te voeren. “Ik spring niet uit een vliegtuig. Ik ben Eddy Wally niet, hé”, lacht de komiek.

