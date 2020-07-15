Vijfde seizoen van ‘La Casa de Papel’ is in de maak Redactie

15 juli 2020

07u43

Bron: AD 10 TV Fans van de Netflix-hit ‘La Casa de Papel’ zullen ongetwijfeld vrolijk worden van de Instagrampost die scriptschrijver Álex Pina vandaag deelde. Vanuit een hangmat met zijn hondje aan zijn zijde werkt hij hard aan het vijfde seizoen van de succesreeks.

“Ik ben ‘La Casa de Papel 5' aan het schrijven”, schrijft Álex Pina op Instagram. Het vierde seizoen is vanaf april te zien op Netflix en eindigt met een gigantische cliffhanger. Inmiddels werd al duidelijk dat er ook een vijfde en een zesde seizoen op komst is van de Spaanse serie rond El Profesor, al bevestigde de streamingdienst dat nog nergens. Met de post van Pina wordt dat verhaal nu wel bevestigd.



Het is voorlopig nog onduidelijk wanneer de opnames van het nieuwe seizoen zullen beginnen.

