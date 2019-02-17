VIDEO. Het is begonnen: Vier zendt eerste hint over ‘De Mol' uit MVO

17 februari 2019

22u20 26 TV De voorbije dagen werd er stevig wat gespeculeerd over de komst van het gloednieuwe seizoen van De Mol. Omdat op heel wat verschillende plaatsen in heel Vlaanderen zijn of haar aanwezigheid werd opgemerkt, kregen de ‘De Mol’-fans vanavond een spot te zien op VIER waarin verwezen werd naar een eerste belangrijke afspraak met ‘De Mol’.

Zo waren er kleine initiatieven, zoals een Vietnamese tuktuk die zich vastreed op het Mechelseplein in Antwerpen. Of de inwoners van Sint-Gillis-Waas die een flyer in de bus kregen over een aangekondigde ‘mollenplaag’. Maar ook en vooral de affichecampagne wist menig De Mol-fans wakker te maken. Want in enkele Vlaamse steden en gemeenten verschenen plots posters met daarop de namen van voorgaande mollen zoals Gilles, Magda, Pieter, Hugo en Eline gevolgd door de woorden ‘weet niets’.

Vanavond kregen kijkers een nieuwe afspraak voor hun molboekje geserveerd, want zender VIER laat in het spotje weten dat ze aankomende donderdag 21 februari om 16u00 een erg bijzondere communicatie zal verspreiden over het nieuwe seizoen dat zich dit jaar afspeelt in Vietnam.

Ons dorp kreeg dit in de brievenbus 😮 #DeMol @gdcoster



V.U Elise Matthys werkt bij SBS, waaronder @opVIER zit!! pic.twitter.com/Be1sAwb8VJ marlies(@ marliesschel) link