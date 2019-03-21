VIDEO. Courteney Cox bezoekt haar oude ‘Friends’-appartement SD

21 maart 2019

15u34

Bron: People 0 TV Actrice Courteney Cox (54) zorgde woensdag voor een nostalgisch momentje toen haar oude appartementsgebouw uit de serie ‘Friends’ bezocht. Ze poste een filmpje van het bezoek op haar Instagram-pagina.

Courteney Cox heeft haar werk gemaakt van het filmpje dat ze op Instagram zette. Ze is te zien voor het gebouw op de hoek van Grove Street en Bedford Street in New York, dat gebruikt werd als buitenlocatie voor Monica Gellers appartement. “Goedenacht jongens, ik ga naar huis”, lacht Cox in het filmpje, waarna ze wuivend naar het gebouw loopt. Daarna glijdt de camera in ware ‘Friends’-stijl langs het appartementsgebouw naar boven, en wordt de typische themamuziek toegevoegd. Courteney bedacht zelfs een passende titel: ‘The One Where My Rent Went Up $12.000'.