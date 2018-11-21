Vandalen slaan weer toe: raam van ‘Dagelijkse Kost’-keuken alweer vernield KD

21 november 2018

12u21

Jeroen Meus (40) en zijn team kregen vandaag een onaangename verrassing te verwerken. Het raam van de 'Dagelijkste Kost'-keuken werd ingegooid. "Ons water kookt over", schrijft een woedende medewerker van het programma op Instagram.

“Aan de f*ckers die het vannacht zo nodig vonden om (alweer) een fiets door het raam van de beste keuken van Vlaanderen te gooien: ons water kookt over”, schrijft Bart Verbeelen op Instagram.

(lees verder onder de foto)

Het is inderdaad niet de eerste keer dat de keuken van Jeroen met vandalen af te rekenen krijgt. In oktober 2017 gooide een vandaal al een fiets tegen de ruit van de voordeur. De fiets bleek toen van een 19-jarige studente, maar zij zelf had niets met de daad te maken. Of de fiets nu wel van de dader is, is nog niet duidelijk.

Vorig jaar gaf Jeroen Meus aan een maaltijd te willen koken als de vandaal zich aangaf. Dit keer heeft de tv-kok nog niet op de vandalenstreek gereageerd.

Als hij/zij het lef heeft om zich aan te geven dan kook ik er een heerlijk maal voor. Ben benieuwd? https://t.co/zLajPfqlZC jeroen meus(@ Jerremeus) link