Uitsluitend nieuwe gezichten in vijfde seizoen 'The Sky Is The Limit' Redactie

18 juni 2019

00u00 0 TV Tv-maker Peter Boeckx zet zich aan een nieuw seizoen van 'The Sky Is The Limit', het VIER-programma waarin hij de superrijken op de voet volgt. Wie hoopt daarin enkele oude bekenden terug te zien, zal echter teleurgesteld worden.

Van het leven zonder centen naar de extravagante uitspattingen van de rijksten onder ons: Boeckx keert terug naar het programma dat hem de meeste kijkcijfers bezorgde. ‘The Sky Is The Limit’ liep vier seizoenen lang, van 2014 tot 2017. In de vorige vier seizoenen zagen we onder anderen Michel Van den Brande, Willy Naessens, Jan Kriekels, Philip Cracco en Dave Wauwermans. Nu belooft Boeckx enkel nieuwe gezichten.