28 juni 2019

‘Thuis’, 20u10 op Eén

Seizoensfinale! Seizoensfinale! Twee maanden huilen omdat we niet weten wat te kijken!

‘Familie’, 20u40 op VTM

Seizoensfinale! Seizoensfinale! Twee maanden huilen omdat we niet weten wat te kijken, bis!

‘Goosebumps’, 20u35 op Q2

Eerlijk? Ons kon je vroeger wel plezieren met een boek uit de ‘Kippenvel’-reeks van auteur R.L. Stine. In deze komedie, met Jack Black in een van de hoofdrollen, blijkt dat de monsters uit de boeken echt bestaan. Door een fout worden ze per ongeluk ook echt in de wereld losgelaten. Vergissen is menselijk, toch?

‘The diary of a teenage girl’, 23u30 op NPO 3

Enkele jaren geleden kwam Alexander Skarsgård naar het Film Festival van Gent om er deze prent voor te stellen. Daarin speelt de knappe Zweed Monroe Rutherford, die een relatie begint met de vroegrijpe dochter van z’n vriendin. De vetzak!

‘Glastonbury 2019’, 20u30 op BBC 2

Komende zondag speelt Rosalía Vila Tobella, kortweg Rosalía, ten dans op Rock Werchter. Wie zich afvraagt of dat de moeite is, kan kijken naar het concertverslag van Glastonbury dat BBC 2 vanaf 20u30 uitzendt. Zowel de Spaanse furie, Sam Fender als Jorja Smith komen aan bod. Genieten!