TV TIPS. Dit mag je vanavond niet missen op de buis Zondag 4 augustus IDR

04 augustus 2019

16u00 0 TV Tijdens de zomermaanden is er traditioneel weinig op de buis. Daarom schotelen we u iedere avond enkele tv-tips voor die u toch een leuke avond kunnen bezorgen. Veel kijkplezier!

‘ Le Gendarme de Saint-Tropez ’, 20u40 op Eén

Stokoud, maar zeker niet versleten. In rusthuizen ongetwijfeld ook een devies voor kranige oudjes, maar wij hebben het hier toch over ‘Le gendarme de Saint-Tropez’, een Frans-Italiaanse komedie uit 1964 met Louis de Funès in de hoofdrol. Hij vertolkt rijkswachter - ja ja, toen bestond dat nog - Ludovic Cruchot, die probeert om de nudisten in de mondaine badstad weg te jagen. Chouette!

‘Die another day’, 20u40 op VTM

De twintigste Bondilm! Met Pierce Brosnan als James Bond en Halle Berry die zwoel de uitkomt! En er is ook iets met een diamanthandelaar!

‘Bruce Almighty’, 20u30 op VIER

Wat zou je doen als je God was? Wij zouden ons waarschijnlijk bezondigen aan heel wat ongein, net als Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) in ‘Bruce Almighty’. nolan is een ambitieuze verslaggever, maar wel eentje die toch vindt dat god niet aan z’n kant staat. Na een zoveelste dag vol gemekker op de man omdat het Bruce niet meezit, beslist God (Morgan Freeman) om zijn krachten aan Bruce over te dragen. #Godadinterim

‘Islands of Australia’, 21u15 op NPO 1

Ook zo benieuwd naar Australië, maar heb je geen tijd/zin/geld/... om er effectief naartoe te reizen? Dan kan je gelukkig ook afstemmen op ‘Islands of Australia’, een driedelige reisreportagereeks met de Britse acteur Martin Clunes in de hoofdrol. In deze eerste aflevering bezoekt Martin niet alleen Sidney, maar trekt hij ook naar Lord Howe Island, waar je een heleboel tropische plantensoorten kan terugvinden. Straf, want wij hadden zelfs nog nooit van dat eiland gehoord...