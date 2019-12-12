TV TIPS. Dit mag je vanavond niet missen op de buis Donderdag 12 december IDR

12 december 2019

16u00 0 TV In het enorme tv-aanbod van vandaag is het soms moeilijk om door de bomen het bos nog te zien. Daarom schotelen we u iedere avond enkele tv-tips voor die uw keuze wat kunnen vergemakkelijken. Veel kijkplezier!

‘ABBA Forever: The Winner Takes It All’, 21u20 op Een

Toegegeven: wij kunnen op tijd en stond wel genieten van een muziekdocu. En vanavond is het tijd en stond, jawel! Eén zendt immers vanaf 21u20 ‘ABBA Forever: The Winner Takes It All’ uit, waarin de vier leden van de Zweedse supergroep terugblikken op hun carrière én terugblikken op hun grootste hits. Mamma mia!

‘Steenrijk, straatarm’, 20u35 op VTM

Rijk versus arm: het is niet alleen een tegenstelling die tot nadenken stemt, het leent zich ook uitstekend tot een televisieformat. En dus ruilen twee gezinnen in ‘Steenrijk, straatarm’ een week lang van huis en inkomen. Vanavond zendt VTM de aflevering uit waarin ‘Pink Ambirion’-gezicht Freya Poppe en haar lief Jonas van huis en inkomen ruilen met de Nederlandse familie Deibel.

‘Gangs of New York’, 20u35 op Q2

Leonardo DiCaprio! Daniel Day-Lewis! Cameron Diaz! Regie door Martin Scorcese! Als dit een vraag zou zijn in ‘De Slimste Mens Ter Wereld’, dan hadden we nu ongetwijfeld alle trefwoorden binnengehaald. Maar helaas is dat niet het geval en geven we ook maar de korte inhoud van de film mee. Alles draait om Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio), die op jonge leeftijd moet toezien hoe zijn vader wordt vermoord door William Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis). En jawel, dat zorgt voor uiterst intense wraakgevoelens bij Vallon...

‘Untouchable’, 23u00 op NPO 2

Zin om een beetje te walgen terwijl je tv kijkt? Dan is ‘Untouchable’, de docu van Ursula MacFarlane over Harvey Weinstein, jouw ding. Die Amerikaanse filmproducent kwam eind 2017 in opspraak na diverse beschuldigingen van seksueel misbruik. In deze documentaire komen enkele slachtoffers van de man aan het woord en vraagt Ursula zich af hoe de man er überhaupt in slaagde om z’n macht jarenlang te misbruiken...

‘Inside the Christmas Factory, 22u00 op BBC 2

Helemaal into de logistieke kant van kerstmis? Dan heeft ‘Inside the Christmas Factory’ alles in huis voor jouw televisieavond. Zo bezoekt ‘Masterchef’-presentator Gregg Wallace een fabriek waar dagelijks 200.000 canapés (de baksels, voor alle duidelijkheid) worden geproduceerd. Greggs collega Cherry zoekt dan weer uit hoe je op een wetenschappelijk verantwoorde manier het perfecte kerstgebraad op tafel kan toveren.