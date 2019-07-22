TV TIPS. Dit mag je vanavond niet missen op de buis Maandag 22 juli IDR

22 juli 2019

16u00 0 TV Tijdens de zomermaanden is er traditioneel weinig op de buis. Daarom schotelen we u iedere avond enkele tv-tips voor die u toch een leuke avond kunnen bezorgen. Veel kijkplezier!

‘Belpop Classics: Louis Neefs’, 21u05 op Canvas

Ja, wij kunnen heel erg genieten van ‘Belpop Classics’, waarin iconen uit de Vlaamse muziekgeschiedenis in de spotlights worden gezet. Vanavond is het de beurt aan Louis Neefs, die bekend stond als de zanger met ‘de warmste stem van Vlaanderen’. Aanrader!

‘Hurricane man’, 22u15 op Vier

Wij vinden al dat onze twee grootste hobby's (slapen en eten, als u het wil weten) soms een beetje gevaarlijk zijn. Wij kunnen ons dan ook niet inbeelden hoe het moet zijn om door het leven te gaan als Josh Morgerman. Hij schuimt al sinds de nineties de wereld af op zoek naar de krachtigste orkanen en stormen. Dat leverde een achtdelige docureeks op, waarvan Vier vanavond de eerste aflevering uitzendt.

‘Who do you think you are?’, 22u op BBC 1

Je stamboom ontrafelen, maar dan op televisie. Tot daar het opzet van de Britse docureeks ‘Who do you think you are?’, waarin sterren graven in hun verleden. Vanavond start het zestiende seizoen, waarbij ‘Harry Potter’-acteur Daniel Radcliffe de spits afbijt.