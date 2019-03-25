Transgender, doof, homo, Joods én gekleurd: brengt Netflix binnenkort de meest diverse superheld ooit? MVO





Bron: Huffpost 3 TV Transgender-acteur Chella Man kruipt binnenkort in de huid van superheld Jericho, een held die uitsluitend in gebarentaal communiceert. “De ideale rol voor mij”, aldus Man, “want ik ben zelf ook doof en dit is de perfecte kans om eens in een grote productie mee te doen.”

Man vervoegt de cast van de Netflix-reeks ‘Titans’, gebaseerd op een groep superhelden uit de DC-stal. “Jericho’s manier van communiceren is heel herkenbaar voor mij, want ik gebruik ook vaak gebarentaal. Niet altijd, want ik kan nog spreken, omdat ik tot mijn vierde wél kon horen, maar het vergemakkelijkt de omgang met anderen.”

“Toen ik opgroeide, zag ik nooit personages die gebarentaal spraken op tv, en dat is jammer. Ik ben blij dat ik nu zélf zo’n personage kan zijn.” De superkracht van Jericho wordt geactiveerd via zijn ogen: wanneer hij oogcontact met iemand maakt kan hij die persoon controleren.

“Neem het aan van iemand die opgroeide in zowat elke minderheidsgroep: ik ben transgender, doof, homo, Joods en gekleurd. Het is zalig om iemand die lijkt op jou als superheld te zien. Ik hoop dus dat ik op deze manier een baken van hoop kan zijn voor veel kijkers.”