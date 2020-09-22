Serie ‘Prison Break’ krijgt zesde seizoen BDB

22 september 2020

Bron: ANP 2 TV Het lijkt erop dat er een zesde seizoen komt van ‘Prison Break’. Acteur Dominic Purcell (50), die samen met collega Wentworth Miller (48) de hoofdrol speelde in de reeks, heeft op Instagram gezegd dat het gerucht klopt dat er een vervolg komt.

In ‘Prison Break’ stond een groep gedetineerden centraal, die uit verschillende gevangenissen ontsnapt. Na vier seizoenen trok Fox in 2009 de stekker uit de serie. Er kwam in 2017 nog een vijfde seizoen, maar de ontvangst en de kijkcijfers vielen tegen.

Sindsdien steken er echter met regelmaat geruchten de kop op dat er toch een nieuw seizoen in de maak zou zijn. Dat lijkt nu bevestigd te worden door Purcell. Verdere details geeft de acteur niet prijs.