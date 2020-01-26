Regisseur ‘Peaky Blinders’ bevestigt zesde seizoen SDE

26 januari 2020

19u15

Bron: ANP 6 TV Anthony Byrne, de regisseur van het vijfde seizoen van de Britse serie ‘Peaky Blinders’, heeft zondag op Instagram aangekondigd dat er gewerkt wordt aan een zesde reeks van de populaire Netflix-serie.

"We zitten in de pre-productiefase van seizoen zes. Binnenkort meer", schrijft Byrne bij een foto van het script van de eerste aflevering. De eerste episode van het nieuwe seizoen gaat ‘Black Day’ heten, zo blijkt uit Byrne's foto. Tot nu toe had ieder seizoen van de serie, die zich vlak na de Eerste Wereldoorlog afspeelt in het Britse Birmingham, een andere regisseur. Byrne nam echter ook alle afleveringen van seizoen vijf voor zijn rekening en is zodoende de eerste regisseur die meer dan een seizoen mag regisseren.