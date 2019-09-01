Reality-babes uit ‘Temptation’ en ‘Love Island’ slaan handen in elkaar met Luk Alloo in ‘(h)ALLOO MEDIA’ MVO

01 september 2019

09u05 0 TV Twintig jaar na het succes van ‘Sterren en Kometen’ komt Luk Alloo opnieuw met een mediaprogramma. In ‘(h)ALLOOMEDIA’ zal hij, geheel op eigen wijze, berichten over de handel en wandel van Vlaamse vedetten. De eerste bekende gezichten op de planning? Dat zijn blijkbaar de dames van ‘Temptation Island’, zo maakten zij zelf bekend.

“Het is zover!” schrijft verleidster Chiara op haar Instagram Stories. Daar deelt ze een foto van zichzelf met Luk. “Op woensdagavond in het nieuwe programma van Luk Alloo laten wij ons van onze meest sportieve kant zien, samen met vijf ex-sporters!” Ook ‘Temptation’-Deborah, die naar het eiland kwam met de vervloekte Timtation, is van de partij.

Maar niet alleen de ‘Temptation’-dames doen mee. Op de foto met Chiara zien we Monja uit ‘Ex on the beach: Double Dutch’. Jodie uit hetzelfde programma en Aleksandra van ‘Love Island’ maken ook hun opwachting.

‘(h)ALLOOMEDIA’ wordt geen opgefriste versie van ‘Sterren en Kometen’, zo meent Luk. “We zijn twintig jaar verder. Maar er worden nog altijd veel boeken, films en cd’s uitgebracht, er worden gedurende lange tijd regeringen gevormd... Kortom, ik kan me volledig uitleven.”

‘(h)ALLOOMEDIA’ is vanaf woensdag 4 september te zien op VTM, om 21u35.