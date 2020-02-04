Owen Wilson stapt in bij Marvel-serie voor Disney+ MVO

04 februari 2020

11u54

Bron: Entertainment 2 TV Owen Wilson voegt zich bij de Marvel-familie van The Walt Disney Studio’s. Hij heeft een rol te pakken in de langverwachte serie ‘Loki’, die exclusief te zien zal zijn op streamingplatform Disney+.

In de hoofdrol van de reeks zien van Tom Hiddleston, die de rol van Loki al vertolkte in de ‘Thor’-films van het Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wie Wilson precies zal spelen in de reeks, is nog niet duidelijk.

‘Loki’ volgt de avonturen van het gelijknamige personage, na zijn verdwijning in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. “Hij zit in een alternatieve tijdlijn, dus hij is nog niet het emotioneel ontwikkelde personage dat we zagen aan het eind van ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Hij moet nog veel leren.” Aldus Hiddleston over de mysterieuze verhaallijn.

De opnames zijn intussen al van start gegaan, zo maakte de acteur bekend via Instagram. Disney+ zal vanaf deze zomer ook beschikbaar zijn in België.