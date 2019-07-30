Originele cast ‘Geordie Shore’ komt met nieuw tv-programma SD

30 juli 2019

09u06 0 TV De realityreeks ‘Geordie Shore’ is al 18 seizoenen lang op MTV te zien, maar van de originele castleden is al even geen sprake meer. Daar komt nu verandering in, want ancien Holly Hagan (27) liet op Instagram weten dat er een nieuwe realityreeks in de maak is rond haar voormalige collega’s.

“We zijn terug”, schrijft Holly Hagan bij een foto van zichzelf, Marnie Simpson, Gary Beadle en Aaron Chalmers. “Met en gloednieuwe serie: ‘Geordie OG’s’. Jullie krijgen nu ons échte leven te zien. We hebben de Jägerbomb’s en de club ingeruild voor baby’s, bedrijven en alles daar tussenin.”

Dat het leven van de voormalige zuipschuiten er tegenwoordig helemaal anders uitziet, is wel het minste dat je kan zeggen. Marnie is zwanger van een eerste kindje, Gary is al vader en verwacht een tweede spruit, Aaron bouwt een carrière uit als mixed martial artist en Holly bereidt zich voor op haar huwelijk met voetballer Jacob Blyth. De show gaat 14 augustus in première in het Verenigd Koninkrijk, maar wanneer het programma bij ons te zien zal zijn, is nog niet bekend.