Ook tweede album ‘#LikeMe’ behaalt goud

28 april 2020

08u23

Bron: NB 0 TV Er zit duidelijk nog geen sleet op de jongerenserie ‘#LikeMe’. Het album van het tweede seizoen heeft na vijf weken al goud gehaald, goed voor 10.000 verkochte exemplaren.

Het eerste album van de musicalserie ‘#LikeMe’, waarin Nederlandstalige klassiekers een nieuw sausje krijgen, was goed voor platina, met 20.000 verkochte stuks. De tweede plaat lijkt goed op weg om eenzelfde succes te behalen, want na vijf weken gingen er al 10.000 exemplaren over de toonbank: een gouden plaat dus.

Normaal gezien volgt er ook nog een derde seizoen - en dus een derde plaat - van de populaire Ketnet-reeks, maar of de opnames deze zomer kunnen doorgaan, blijft wegens de omstandigheden onduidelijk. “Ik hoop dat het lukt”, zegt bedenker Thomas Van Goethem in Het Nieuwsblad. “We zijn bezig aan de laatste sprint met de scenario’s en nummers kiezen. Normaal repeteren we in mei en starten we begin juli met de opnames. Dat zal nu wellicht opschuiven. Gezondheid primeert, maar we moeten realistisch zijn: social distancing bij een partnerdans… dat kan niet. Het is dus afwachten.”

Op vrijdag 1 mei, om 14 uur, is op Ketnet.be en in de Ketnet-app het ‘#LikeMe’ miniconcert te zien.

