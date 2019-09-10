Oeps: An Swartenbroekx belandt op spoed tijdens ‘Gert Late Night’ TK

10 september 2019

19u53 0 TV Een weekje op de boot van ‘Gert Late Night’ verblijven is niet zonder gevaar, zo blijkt. An Swartenbroekx, een van de gasten van deze week, belandde vanmiddag even op spoed.

An kwam vanmiddag tijdens een buitenactiviteit onzacht in aanraking met James Cooke, waarbij ze haar enkel omsloeg, meldt VIER. Ze werd door het productieteam naar de spoedafdeling gebracht, waar bleek dat haar enkel zwaar verrekt is. Of ze de uitzending van vanavond zal halen, is nog niet duidelijk.

Wel staat al vast dat ze bij haar terugkeer op de Evanna zal kunnen rekenen op de steun van haar collega-gasten. Christoff reageerde alvast onder de foto dat ‘An snel naar de boot moest terugkeren zodat ze haar konden verzorgen’.

Meer over An Swartenbroekx