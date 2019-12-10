Nu ze hoogzwanger is van zijn kind: ‘Temptation Island’-gezicht Morgan legt ruzie met Rodanya bij IDR

10 december 2019

10u26

Bron: Grazia 0 TV Ze overleefden ‘Temptation Island 2019' zonder problemen, maar achteraf liep het toch nog mis tussen de Nederlandse love birds Rodanya en Morgan. Na de opnames ontdekte die laatste immers dat zijn vriendin hem had bedrogen met verleider Danicio. De relatie sneuvelde, maar vervolgens bleek Rodanya zwanger te zijn van Morgan.

Hoewel Morgan aanvankelijk geen contact wilde met zijn baby momma en hun (ongeboren) zoontje, is hij ondertussen bijgedraaid. “De eerste vijf maanden van 2019 waren dráma, maar in de loop van mijn zwangerschap kwam er een positieve kentering”, vertelt ze aan het Nederlandse blad Grazia. “Na mijn babyshower kwam Morgan gelukkig weer in beeld. Hij stuurde een berichtje dat hij zich eroverheen had gezet en betrokken wilde zijn. Daar ben ik blij mee, want stress is het laatste wat je kunt gebruiken als je zwanger bent.”

(lees verder onder de foto)

“Zijn ommekeer heeft me verbaasd”, gaat Rodanya verder in het tijdschrift. “Als je me dit een half jaar geleden had gezegd, had ik het nóóit geloofd. Ik had überhaupt niet verwacht dat we nog door één deur konden, maar voor de kleine zijn we met elkaar in gesprek gegaan en dat heeft goed uitgepakt.”

(lees verder onder de foto)

Al sluit Rodanya wel meteen uit dat de twee opnieuw een koppel kunnen worden. De Nederlandse krullenbol is momenteel vooral blij dat Morgan zijn taken als vader wil nakomen. “Morgan zal het kind erkennen, wat betekent dat hij rechten en plichten als vader heeft. Hij gaat er voor de volle honderd procent voor”, besluit ze. Rodanya is ondertussen zo’n zeven maanden zwanger.