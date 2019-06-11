Nieuw seizoen van ‘The Sky Is The Limit’ op komst MVO

11 juni 2019

06u27 0 TV Tv-maker Peter Boeckx zet zich aan een nieuw seizoen van ‘The Sky Is The Limit’, het programma waarin hij de superrijken op de voet volgt. Dat laat hij weten via Instagram. Het laatste programma dat we van hem zagen was het emotionele ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’, dat net de andere kant van de samenleving in de kijker zette.

Van het leven zonder centen naar de extravagante uitspattingen van de rijksten onder ons: Boeckx keert terug naar het programma dat hem de meeste kijkcijfers bezorgde. ‘The Sky Is The Limit’ liep vier seizoenen lang, van 2014 tot 2017. Daarna maakte hij onder andere de documentaire over Jean-Pierre Van Rossem, ‘The Show Must Go On’ en ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’. Maar na die pauze geeft hij mee dat het vijfde seizoen van ‘The Sky Is The Limit’ klaargestoomd wordt. Waarschijnlijk met enkele nieuwe miljonairs, die we in het verleden nog niet te zien kregen.

In de vorige seizoenen zagen we onder andere Michel Van den Brande, Willy Naessens, Jan Kriekels, Philip Cracco en Dave Wauwermans.