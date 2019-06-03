Nieuw record: meer dan 14.000 Vlamingen schreven zich in voor ‘De Mol’

TDS

03 juni 2019

14u58 0 TV ‘De Mol’ heeft een nieuw record beet: voor het achtste seizoen, dat dit najaar wordt ingeblikt, hebben maar liefst 14.021 Vlamingen zich ingeschreven. Dat laat presentator Gilles De Coster weten via Instagram.

De inschrijvingen voor ‘De Mol’ 2019 liepen gisteren, op 2 juni, af. De wedstrijd had dus nog meer geïnteresseerden kunnen lokken, maar net als de voorbije edities werden de inschrijvingen beperkt in tijd. Wat vooral opmerkelijk is: het aantal inschrijvingen is de afgelopen jaren steeds sensationeel gestegen. Toen ‘De Mol’ in 2015 weer op tv te zien was na een stilte van 13 jaar, schreven ‘amper’ 3.000 mensen zich in. Vorig jaar wilden meer dan 11.000 Vlamingen hun kans wagen, het jaar daarvoor zo'n 10.000.