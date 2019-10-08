Nick Jonas wordt coach bij ‘The Voice’ KD

Nick Jonas sluit zich in de lente van 2020 als coach aan bij de Amerikaanse versie van 'The Voice' en volgt hiermee zangeres Gwen Stefani op. Tijdens een bezoek aan 'The Ellen Show', het tv-programma van Ellen DeGeneres bevestigde Nick het nieuws. Zijn broer Joe Jonas was eerder al coach in de Australische versie van de razend populaire talentenjacht.

"Ik heb er ontzettend veel zin in. Het is een te gekke groep mensen om mee te werken en ik kan niet wachten om aanstormend talent te vinden en hen te helpen hun unieke stemgeluid te vinden," aldus een enthousiaste Nick. Hij werd via een filmpje welkom geheten door de andere coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson en John Legend.