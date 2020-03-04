Netflix trekt stekker uit populaire horror-reeks ‘Marianne’ MVO

04 maart 2020

21u27 0 TV Er komt geen tweede seizoen van de populaire Franse Netflix-reeks ‘Marianne’. Dat maakte Samuel Bodin, bedenker van de serie, bekend via Instagram.

“Er zal geen tweede seizoen van ‘Marianne’ gemaakt worden”, valt hij met de deur in huis. “Dat vinden we heel spijtig. Maar we zien jullie terug in andere verhalen...” Dat doet fans vermoeden dat producent Netflix de stekker uit de reeks heeft getrokken na slechts één seizoen. Eentje dat nochtans heel succesvol was. De reeks ontving niet alleen veel lof van kijkers, maar ook horror-experts zoals Stephen King staken hun bewondering niet onder stoelen of banken.

‘Marianne’ verhaalt over een jonge schrijfster, Emma, die ontdekt dat haar schrikwekkende personages langzaam maar zeker tot leven komen in de echte wereld. Met name de kwaadaardige heks Marianne, een kwelgeest uit haar kindertijd.

“Ik snap het niet, waarom wordt ‘Marianne’ stopgezet?”, klinkt het op Twitter. “Dit was de beste horror-serie in tijden!” Sommige fans gaan nog een stapje verder: “Dit was de beste horror-serie ooit gemaakt!”

Netflix reageerde nog niet op het nieuws.

It's been months and I STILL can't believe that @netflix cancelled Marianne. It was so fucking good, even the GREAT Stephen King said that he really liked it. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ScyiLDpe04 Jenn ⚘(@ womanlikejenn) link

Netflix why tf would you cancel Marianne? It’s the best Netflix Original you’ve produced agayastronaut(@ agayastronaut) link

If you're one of those sickos--like me--who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job. There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe. Stephen King(@ StephenKing) link