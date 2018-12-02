Netflix onthult trailer én release datum voor ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ seizoen 2 EDA

02 december 2018

11u32

The witch is back! Of alleszins volgend jaar. Netflix maakte zonet de trailer van het tweede seizoen van 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' bekend dat vanaf 5 april te zien zal zijn.

In de teaser is te zien hoe Sabrina haar duistere kanten verkent en zij en Nick schijnbaar dichter naar elkaar toegroeien. Mary Wardwell, ook wel ‘Madam Satan’ en de ‘Weird Sisters’ zetten nog altijd hun gebruikelijke kattenkwaad verder. Aan de fans: kruis 5 april alvast aan in jullie agenda en aan zij die nog geen kennis hebben gemaakt met deze beheksende reeks: er is nog tijd voor een inhaalmanoeuvre.