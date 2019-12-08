Netflix lost releasedatum van vierde deel van ‘La Casa de Papel’ AW

Fans van La Casa de Papel moeten nog een aantal maanden wachten tot het vierde seizoen van de populaire Netflix-serie verschijnt. Maar de streamingdienst maakte vandaag alvast de releasedatum bekend: aftellen geblazen naar 3 april 2020!

De makers van de spannende Netflix-serie wisten het publiek alvast de prikkelen met hun aankondiging voor het nieuwe seizoen. Verspreid over drie uur deelden ze foto’s en filmpjes op Instagram. Daarop was een onbekend lid van de bende te zien dat zich langzaam omdraait. Wie er achter het masker zit, krijgen we niet te zien. Wat de makers wél toonden, is de nieuwe releasedatum.

Verrassing

Na enkele Instagram-stories, verscheen er ook een echte post op Instagram. Daarin is onder andere Berlin te zien, die eigenlijk stierf op het einde van seizoen twee. Toch kunnen zijn fans hem vermoedelijk zien meespelen in het vierde seizoen.

In de derde reeks was te zien hoe El Profesor (een rol van Álvaro Morte) zijn team weer bij elkaar riep om een nieuwe overval te plegen. Na de Spaanse Koninklijke Munt was dit keer de Nationale Bank van Spanje het doelwit. De afloop is nog niet duidelijk.

De eerste twee delen waren wereldwijd een groot succes voor Netflix. De serie groeide daardoor uit tot de meest bekeken niet-Engelstalige serie voor de streamingdienst.