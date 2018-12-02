Nederlands acteur Dave Mantel (37) plots overleden Redactie

Acteur Dave Mantel is zaterdagochtend overleden. Dat bevestigt producent en goede vriend Dave Schram, die bij de films Sonny Boy, De groeten van Mike! en Spijt! samenwerkte met de acteur.

Mantel genoot vooral bekendheid door zijn rol als homoseksuele rechercheur Menno Kuiper in ‘Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden’ (GTST). Hij was 37 jaar oud.



"Lieve mensen, Onze geliefde Dave is op zaterdagochtend plotseling op natuurlijke wijze overleden'', staat op Mantels Instagram. "Er zijn geen woorden die kunnen omschrijven hoe erg we je missen. We houden ontzettend veel van je.''



Mantel was in de periode 2013-2014 in GTST te zien. Ook speelde hij tv-series als Divorce, Dokter Tinus en Onderweg naar morgen, de musical The Bodyguard en was hij te zien in het moderne passieverhaal The Passion.

Wat een verschrikkelijk bericht dat @Davemantel is overleden. Zo¿n fijne en lieve collega. Veel plezier gehad om met hem te werken bij @gtst. Wens zijn geliefden veel sterkte! R.I.P lieve Dave ¿¿¿¿¿ Cynthia Abma(@ CynthiaAbma1) link

Wat een vreselijk nieuws over @Davemantel. Hij was zo¿n fijne en aardige collega bij de musical The Bodyguard. Ben er stil van. Heel veel sterkte aan zijn familie en geliefden. Maurice Wijnen(@ mauricewijnen) link