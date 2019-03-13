Na zijn sprong over het hek: vrijgezel valt dan toch voor gevluchte ‘The Bachelor’
Bijna 8 miljoen Amerikanen zagen enkele weken terug hoe het hart van vrijgezel Colton Underwood werd gebroken toen hij zijn liefde bekende aan Cassie, zijn topfavoriete. Hoewel ‘The Bachelor’ smoorverliefd was, moest zij toegeven dat de gevoelens niet wederzijds waren. Daarom had ze besloten haar koffers te pakken en het programma te verlaten. “Ik wil het beste voor jou. Jij verdient iemand die ook helemaal smoorverliefd is op jou. Ik ben bang dat ik jou niet ga kunnen geven wat jij verlangt in een relatie”, klonk het. Colton smeekte Cassie nog om te blijven, maar zijn moeite was tevergeefs. Hij was echter zo onder de indruk door de breuk, dat ook hij besloot dat het genoeg was. Colton duwde de camera’s opzij, sprong over de grote poort van het verblijf en liep weg.
Intussen was het voor de kijkers van de realityreeks bang afwachten. Maakte Colton nog rechtsomkeer? Hoe moest het nu verder? En wie zou hij als uiteindelijke winnares aanduiden, nu zijn grote liefde was verdwenen? Tijdens een uitzonderlijk spannende finale-aflevering kwamen uiteindelijk de verlossende antwoorden: achter de schermen kon Cassie haar ‘bachelor’ niet vergeten, waarna de twee elkaar opzochten en samenkwamen. Colton stuurde zijn overgebleven twee finalistes naar huis, om zijn hart aan Cassie te kunnen geven.
“We zijn zo gelukkig dat we onze relatie eindelijk kunnen delen en dat we ons niet meer hoeven te verstoppen”, zegt Colton nu in People Magazine. “Ik ben zo oprecht verliefd en ik ben klaar om dat aan iedereen te laten weten. Oké, ik weet dat bij ‘The Bachelor’ een bepaald format en bepaalde regels komen kijken. maar dit ging over de rest van mijn leven. Ik kon het niet riskeren om Cassie te laten gaan.”
Ondertussen is Cassie al verhuisd van haar woning in Denver naar Los Angeles, om dichter bij Colton te zijn, die in West Hollywood woont. Toch gaat het koppel, zoals ze zich ook omschrijven, nog niet samenwonen. “We dromen ervan het komende jaar een huis te kopen in Huntington Beach, maar waarschijnlijk wachten we met samenwonen tot we verloofd of getrouwd zijn. Hoe graag ik haar ook bij mij zou hebben, het is een grote stap die we beiden erg serieus nemen.”
Underwood geeft nog mee dat hij geen spijt heeft van zijn deelname. “Ik deed mee aan ‘The Bachelor’ om smoorverliefd te zijn wanneer ik weer vertrok”, zegt hij. “En dat is exact w at er gebeurd is.”
#TheBachelor's Colton Underwood on Engagement Plans with Cassie: 'She Will Have a Ring One Day' https://t.co/dBcK4ufJlS link
