Na 11 jaar: ‘McLeod’s Daughters’ krijgt vervolg Redactie

18 juni 2020

12u39

Bron: AD 10 TV De populaire Australische tv-serie ‘McLeod’s Daughters’, die jarenlang bij ons werd uitgezonden op VTM, wordt verfilmd. Schrijfster Posie Graeme-Evans kreeg onlangs groen licht om verder te werken aan haar verhaal met de naam ‘The McLeod’s of Drovers Run’.

Volgens Evans is het plan nog prematuur, maar geeft de steun van Screen Tasmania haar veel vertrouwen. “Ik beloof, terwijl we het verhaal ontwikkelen met de zeer getalenteerde scenarioschrijver Emma Jensen, dat ik je bij elke stap zal betrekken. We staan ​​nog maar aan het begin, het allereerste begin, maar we zijn onderweg. Geen beloftes, maar ik heb hier zo’n goed gevoel bij. Ik hoop dat ik gelijk heb”, laat ze weten via Instagram.

‘McLeod’s Daughters’ werd uitgezonden van 2001 tot 2009 en vertelde het verhaal van twee zussen, Claire en Tess, die in de Australische outback een veehouderij erven van hun overleden vader. Vanaf 2004 werd het een van de meest succesvolle series op de Australische tv met gemiddeld 1,5 miljoen kijkers per aflevering. De acteurs wisselden regelmatig, anderen bleven de serie lang trouw. Zo was Bridie Carter (Tess McLeod) 135 afleveringen te zien en Aaron Jeffery (Alex) maar liefst 202.